Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

