International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

LON IAG traded down GBX 3.76 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.74 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 25,710,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,145,602. The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

