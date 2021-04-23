Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Shares of LON:INF traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 546.38 ($7.14). The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,361. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

