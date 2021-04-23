Berenberg Bank Cuts Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 75

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON JSE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 463,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.84. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

