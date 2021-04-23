Berenberg Bank Cuts Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 75

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON JSE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 463,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.84. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
