Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 329,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

