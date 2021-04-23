National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGDPF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.09. 101,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,858. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

