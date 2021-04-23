Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

