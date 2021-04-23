Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 191,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. 14,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

