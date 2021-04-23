Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.14 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

