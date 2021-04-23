Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce ($1.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,709.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 70,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

