Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,749. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

