The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,118. The company has a market cap of $887.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

