Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Snap stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

