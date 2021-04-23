Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

NYSE:CSL traded up $12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.11. 11,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

