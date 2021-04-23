Netbox Coin (NBX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $156,938.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $156,938.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00127964 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 160.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,885,457 coins and its circulating supply is 77,404,366 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.