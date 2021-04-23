xBTC (xBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,334.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. xBTC has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $54,334.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00266828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,634.44 or 0.99897759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.85 or 0.01023649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.