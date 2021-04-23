$100.29 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $100.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $397.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

