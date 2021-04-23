Cormark Increases Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.65

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

QIS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.19. 14,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$86.15 million and a PE ratio of -29.75.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.