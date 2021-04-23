Cormark Increases Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.65

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.
QIS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.19. 14,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$86.15 million and a PE ratio of -29.75.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.