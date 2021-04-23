McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

