MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 712.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

CSX stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

