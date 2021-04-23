5,581 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.57. 29,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $256.10. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

