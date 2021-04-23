D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $96.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

