Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $117.68. 110,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,213,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

