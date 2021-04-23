Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $335,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 53,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.