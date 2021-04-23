First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of FFBC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 23,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,946. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.