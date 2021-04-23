Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $245.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $249.07 million. Insulet reported sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $8.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.83. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,493. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.23. Insulet has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.