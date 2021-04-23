Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,880. The firm has a market cap of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.