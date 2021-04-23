Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $308,921.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,670 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

