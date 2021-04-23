Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,300.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

