MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,623. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.