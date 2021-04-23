Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.36. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 38,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.