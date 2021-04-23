Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 69.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 93,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

