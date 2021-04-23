Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $129,703,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 8,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.