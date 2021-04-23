Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $46.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $192.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $192.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.50 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 5,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,580. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

