Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,657. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

