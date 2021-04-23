Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.