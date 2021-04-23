Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 7,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,431. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

