Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 111,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

