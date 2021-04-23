Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.25. 12,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

