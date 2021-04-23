Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 17,590 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 807.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.72. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.