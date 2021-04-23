TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TechTarget by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262 in the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,005. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

