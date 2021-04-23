Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,876. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

