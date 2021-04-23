Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,096,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,232 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises approximately 5.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,537. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

