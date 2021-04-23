Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,819 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

