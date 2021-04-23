OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,345. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.