Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.73. 7,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

