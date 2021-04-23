The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $77.00 at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $68.22. 93,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.