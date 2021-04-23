Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.