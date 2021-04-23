Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.
TSE CG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
