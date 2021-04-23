Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$12.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

