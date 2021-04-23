Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113,738 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 8.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

